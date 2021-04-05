Left Menu

First UK-variant case in Himachal, 6 more COVID deaths

The first case of the UK variant of coronavirus has been detected in Himachal Pradesh, which reported six more deaths and 567 infections on Monday, officials said.Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said that a doctor in Solan had been found suffering from the UK strain of the virus.The doctors samples was sent a few days ago to the National Centre for Disease Control, which confirmed the UK variant on Monday.There are 3,828 active cases and 268 patients recovered from the disease.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:15 IST
First UK-variant case in Himachal, 6 more COVID deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The first case of the UK variant of coronavirus has been detected in Himachal Pradesh, which reported six more deaths and 567 infections on Monday, officials said.

Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said that a doctor in Solan had been found suffering from the UK strain of the virus.

The doctor's samples was sent a few days ago to the National Centre for Disease Control, which confirmed the UK variant on Monday.

There are 3,828 active cases and 268 patients recovered from the disease. The toll rose to 1,063 with six more deaths, while the infection tally climbed to 65,809 as 567 more people tested positive, the official said.

Three persons died in the Una district, followed by one each in Mandi, Sirmaur and Kangra districts. Those who succumbed to the virus were in the age group of 51-95. PTI DJI HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate parliamentarian says reconciliation can be used to pass legislation

U.S. Senate parliamentarian has issued an opinion that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumers spokesman said in a statement on Monday.Spokesman Justin Goodman...

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...

Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the sanctity of life during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the citys police chief testified at the former officers murder trial on Mon...

New Zealand could open border with Australia from end of week -1NEWS

New Zealand could open its borders to Australian travellers as soon as the end of the week, New Zealand broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Tuesday without saying where it obtained the information. The report comes as New Zealand Prime Minister J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021