First UK-variant case in Himachal, 6 more COVID deaths

The first case of the UK variant of coronavirus has been detected in Himachal Pradesh, which reported six more deaths and 567 infections on Monday, officials said.

Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said that a doctor in Solan had been found suffering from the UK strain of the virus.

The doctor's samples was sent a few days ago to the National Centre for Disease Control, which confirmed the UK variant on Monday.

There are 3,828 active cases and 268 patients recovered from the disease. The toll rose to 1,063 with six more deaths, while the infection tally climbed to 65,809 as 567 more people tested positive, the official said.

Three persons died in the Una district, followed by one each in Mandi, Sirmaur and Kangra districts. Those who succumbed to the virus were in the age group of 51-95. PTI DJI HMB

