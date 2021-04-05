Turkey logs 42,551 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours -health ministry

Left Menu

Turkey recorded 42,551 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Monday, remaining near an all-time high it touched over the weekend. Turkey currently ranks fifth globally for most daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally. Cases have soared since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, and daily cases rose to a record high of 44,756 on Saturday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cases have soared since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, and daily cases rose to a record high of 44,756 on Saturday.

Cases have soared since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, and daily cases rose to a record high of 44,756 on Saturday. Last week, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.

The total number of cases in Turkey stood at 3.529 million as of Monday, the data showed. The latest daily death toll was 193, highest since early January, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,456.

