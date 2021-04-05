Gujarat to open 8 care centres in cities for COVID-19 patients

To cope up with the rising number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat, the state government on Monday announced to open eight new COVID-19 care centres, each having 500 beds, in eight major cities.

A decision to this effect was taken during a high- level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and also attended by Deputy CM Nitin Patel at Gandhinagar, said an official release.

These eight care centres to accommodate coronavirus patients will be put under the direct supervision of specially designated IAS or IFS officers, said the release.

Private nursing homes and clinics with no ICU or ventilator facilities can also start dedicated health centres and care units for COVID-19 patients in their premises, it said.

To ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen for critical COVID-19 patients, the state government has asked oxygen manufacturers in the state to keep 60 per cent of their stock reserved for hospitals and allowed them to sell the rest to industries, the release said.

In the coming days, people can buy Remdesivir injection, a crucial drug in COVID-19 treatment, from medical stores attached to the four government hospitals of Ahmedabad, including Sola Civil Hospital and SVP Hospital, it said.

The state government will supply these injections on ''no profit no loss'' basis, said the release.

In another decision, the government announced that triple-layered face masks will be made available at all APMCs and Amul parlours at just Re 1 per piece in the coming days.

On Monday, Gujarat reported 3,160 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the state's tally to 3,21,598, an official said.

The state currently has 16,252 active cases.

