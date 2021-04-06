Left Menu

Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 204,399 - health ministry

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-04-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 01:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's government reported 1,247 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 252 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry released on Monday, bringing the country's total to 2,251,705 infections and 204,399 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

