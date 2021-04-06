Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

6:05 p.m.

COVID-19 spreading at fast pace, next four weeks critical: Centre 5:49 p.m.

Telangana reports 1,498 COVID-19 cases, six deaths.

5:34 p.m.

1,941 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh 5:11 p.m.

Actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19.

4:37 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccination has to be ramped up in a scientific manner: Health Ministry.

4:21 p.m.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh remain states of maximum concern on account of high daily COVID-19 cases, deaths: Health Ministry.

4:01 p.m.

COVID-19 negative report must for Jagannath Temple visit; Odisha's tally mounts to 3,43,856.

3:34 p.m.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the AAP government is not considering imposing a lockdown and is exploring other alternatives it has. 2:59 p.m.

Centre asks all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated.

1:52 p.m.

The Centre has said that on-site registration for COVID-19 inoculation for healthcare and frontline workers aged 18 to 44 years will now only be available at government COVID vaccination centres.

1:41 p.m.

70 new cases push Assam's COVID-19 tally to 2,18,740 12:25 p.m.

Alarmed by rising COVID-19 cases during productions, film industry ups safety measures.

12:24 p.m.

Masks, ventilation stop COVID-19 spread better than social distancing, study says.

12:01 p.m.

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30, say Delhi government officials.

11:31 a.m.

More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

11:11 a.m.

Two new cases take Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 16,851.

11:03 a.m.

Seven new cases push Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally to 5,116.

10:37 a.m.

Mizoram reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,500.

10:27 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases recorded at 7,88,223, while 1,17,32,279 people have recovered from disease: Union Health Ministry.

10:25 a.m.

Single day rise of 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, 446 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, death toll to 1,65,547: Government.

9:43 a.m.

Telangana reports 1498 COVID-19 cases, six deaths. 9:30 a.m.

Maharashtra: 5,287 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 20 more deaths.

4:21 a.m.

With rise in COVID-19 cases, India likely to make less availability of vaccines globally, says Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)