UK says 31.622 million people vaccinated against COVID-19

UK says 31.622 million people vaccinated against COVID-19Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:39 IST
The British government said on Tuesday that 31.622 million people in the United Kingdom had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 31.582 million in the previous day's data.
The figures also showed there were 20 additional deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, compared with 26 on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
