Left Menu

Night curfew in Chandigarh as COVID cases rise

He appealed to market associations to ensure that their staff are tested and vaccinated.Deputy Commissioner Mandip Brar said 28 new micro-containment zones had been notified and an intense drive to levy fines would be carried out to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.Chandigarh reported 319 more cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 28,798, while the toll to 386 with two more deaths, according to a medical bulletin.There are 3,037 active cases and 342 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 25,375.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:49 IST
Night curfew in Chandigarh as COVID cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh administration decided on Tuesday to impose curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of the soaring coronavirus cases in the city.

The night curfew will be implemented from Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed police to ensure strict implementation of the night curfew and told hospital authorities to ensure all health workers get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

Bandore said stricter measures like weekend curfew and closure of crowded places would be considered if people do not follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

''Keeping in view the rapid increase in the number of COVID cases, a decision was taken to enforce night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday,'' an official release said.

No gatherings, parties and non-essential activities will be allowed during the period. Restaurants will also be required to shut down by 10 pm, it said, adding that the night curfew would be reviewed when the situation improved.

Badnore expressed serious concern about the rising number of infections. He appealed to market associations to ensure that their staff are tested and vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Mandip Brar said 28 new micro-containment zones had been notified and an intense drive to levy fines would be carried out to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Chandigarh reported 319 more cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 28,798, while the toll to 386 with two more deaths, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 3,037 active cases and 342 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 25,375. A total of 3,25,654 samples have been taken for testing so far, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - Bloomberg

Google research manager Samy Bengio is resigning in the wake of the firings of two colleagues who had questioned paper review and diversity practices at the Alphabet Inc unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo. Though a...

Yellen says more work needed to shore up weaknesses revealed by pandemic

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a rapid recovery in the United States would boost overall global growth, but more work was needed to shore up weaknesses the COVID-19 crisis exposed in the non-bank financial sector, global supply c...

Goldman bought 75 mln pounds of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price - FT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 75 million pounds 104 million worth of shares in food delivery group Deliveroo to prop up trading after an underwhelming market debut, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct kno...

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021