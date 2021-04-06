2,924 new COVID cases, 62 deaths in Punjab

Sixty-two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab, while there were over 2,900 new cases, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 25,913 and 2,350 patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 2.24 lakh, according to a bulletin. The 62 new fatalities took the the toll to 7,216, while the infection tally rose to 2,57,057 with 2,924 cases, the bulletin said.

Mohali reported a maximum of 521 cases, followed by 401 in Ludhiana, 307 in Jalandhar, 290 in Patiala and 248 in Amritsar. Nine people succumbed to the infection in Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, six in Jalandhar, five each in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Mohali and Ludhiana, among others, it said.

There are 29 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 357 are on oxygen support. A total of 61,45,532 samples have been collected for testing so far, it said. PTI CHS VSD HMB

