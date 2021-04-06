Maha: COVID-19 test mandatory for people visiting Kolhapur

The administration in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district has made RT-PCR or antigen tests mandatory for people coming to the region from outside, an official said on Tuesday.

The rule, however, exempts people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the official said.

''The prevalence of COVID-19 in the district is on the lower side at present, but the neighbouring districts such as Pune, Sangli and Satara are witnessing a high number of cases,'' Kolhapur collector Daulat Desai said.

Travellers who want to come to Kolhapur district will have to undergo RT-PCR or antigen tests 48 hours before coming to the city and carry the negative report with them, he said.

People who have taken both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are exempted from getting tested, the official said.

Committees have been formed in rural and urban areas to keep a close watch on the influx of people, he said.

''People without the COVID-19 negative certificates and two shots of the vaccine will have to undergo seven days of institutional or home quarantine,'' the official added.

According to official figures, Kolhapur has so far recorded 52,985 COVID-19 cases and 1,794 casualties.

The district is currently left with 1,269 active cases, it was stated.

