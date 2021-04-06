Left Menu

Mexico reports 4,675 new coronavirus cases and 603 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:38 IST
Mexico's government reported 4,675 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 603 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry published on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 2,256,380 infections and 205,002 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

