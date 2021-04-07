Left Menu

Biden admin deeply focused on issue of expanding global vaccine manufacturing, delivery:US

We committed to providing the most funding to COVAX of any other country in the world - USD 2 billion initially, another 2 billion over time, he said.He said they will continue to be engaged on the international stage just as they continue to focus on a safe and effective distribution of the vaccine here at home.We have, of course, spoken about the arrangement that we have reached with our Mexican and Canadian partners.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 08:22 IST
Biden admin deeply focused on issue of expanding global vaccine manufacturing, delivery:US

The Biden administration is deeply focused on the issue of expanding global vaccine manufacturing and delivery, a State Department official has said.

The official, however, refrained from indicating the position of the US on the request by several countries led by India and South Africa for intellectual property waiver of COVID-19 vaccines before the World Trade Organization (WTO).

''I don't have anything specific to preview or to add on our position at the WTO. It is safe to say that the president is deeply focused, Secretary (of State, Tony) Blinken is deeply focused, on the issue of expanding global vaccine manufacturing and delivery, which, of course, will be critical to ending this pandemic,'' State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

Reiterating Biden and Blinken, Price said that the first priority is to take care of the American people. ''We are a country, of course, that has suffered tremendously from the toll of the pandemic,'' he said.

''We have suffered more deaths in this country than any other country around the world. And, given the unpredictability of this virus, the surges, the spikes that we have seen here, the mutations that we can continue to see take hold, not only here but around the world, we need to be prepared for a variety of scenarios. And, that is precisely what we are doing,'' he added.

''At the same time, as we increase confidence that we have enough vaccine for the American people, that we have accounted for various scenarios, we will look at options for sharing doses globally, including through Gavi and the COVAX Advance Market Commitment or the AMC. But we already have taken important steps to demonstrate the sort of international leadership,'' Price said.

As long as the virus is circulating in the wild, as long as the virus is not controlled anywhere, it has the potential to mutate. It has the potential to come back to this country, he added. ''So that is why from literally day one, we have demonstrated our commitment to working closely with the international community. We, of course, re-engaged the WHO on President Biden's first day in office. We committed to providing the most funding to COVAX of any other country in the world - USD 2 billion initially, another 2 billion over time,'' he said.

He said they will continue to be engaged on the international stage just as they continue to focus on a safe and effective distribution of the vaccine here at home.

''We have, of course, spoken about the arrangement that we have reached with our Mexican and Canadian partners. And, we announced with our Quad partners that we're working to achieve expanded manufacturing of safe and effective vaccines at facilities in India. ''This in turn produced a boost production globally, so we will continue to be engaged on the international stage just as we continue to focus on a safe and effective distribution of the vaccine here at home,'' Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Vieroots, the only startup with a whole new way in healthcare

New Delhi India, April 7 ANIThePRTree Vieroots is not a new hospital chain, a new supplement brand, a new e-Pharmacy, or a new chain of diagnostic labs. It is a whole new way of doing healthcare. Vieroots core product EPLIMO is a next-gener...

Hisense collaborates with Croma for enhancing consumers delight with 'Touch-Feel-Try' of their line-up of LED Televisions

- Hisense range of QLED, UHD and Smart TVs will now be available at 185 Croma stores across India with 3 Year Warranty across entire 4K Range - Already available on Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital, Hisense Brand strengthens ...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorized rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021