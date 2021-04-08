Left Menu

Britons can be confident in vaccine monitoring, health secretary says

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:02 IST
Britons can be confident in vaccine monitoring, health secretary says

Britons should be confident that the system to monitor COVID-19 vaccines is working following the change in advice on giving young people the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

"People can be reassured that we have the high class safety system run by our world class regulator (...) and then we're totally transparent with all of the side effects, no matter how extremely rare they are like these ones," he told Sky News.

Britain's vaccine advisory committee said on Wednesday that an alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine should be given to under 30s where possible due to a "vanishingly" rare side effect of blood clots in the brain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Security beefed up ahead of VP's Jammu visit to address IIM convocation

Security has been beefed up in the winter capital Jammu ahead of the visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who is scheduled to address the convocation of the Indian Institute of Management IIM here on Friday, officials said.Police and para...

Police fire shots to disperse anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 8 Reuters - C ongolese police fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission from the city of Beni, i...

Remote working not lights out for A-Pac office players: S&P

Office landlords and real estate investment trusts REITs in the Asia Pacific region are well placed to cope with secular changes being ushered in by Covid-19 pandemic, SP Global Ratings said in a report released on Thursday. The report titl...

Coal India records all-time high capex of Rs 13,115 cr in FY’21

Coal India on Thursday said its capital expenditure capex grew more than two-folds to hit an all-time high of Rs 13,115 crore in the just concluded fiscal.CILs original sanctioned capex budget was Rs 10,000 crore for FY21.Coal India Ltd CIL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021