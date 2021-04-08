Left Menu

India's record COVID-19 surge continues, vaccines run short

India reported a record 126,789 COVID-19 cases on Thursday as several states struggle to contain a second surge in infections, complaining of vaccine shortages and demanding inoculations be expanded to younger people. Opposition parties have blamed the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exporting tens of millions of vaccine doses while itself covering only a fraction of India's 1.35 billion people.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:14 IST
India's record COVID-19 surge continues, vaccines run short
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India reported a record 126,789 COVID-19 cases on Thursday as several states struggle to contain a second surge in infections, complaining of vaccine shortages and demanding inoculations be expanded to younger people. Daily infections, which surpassed 100,000 for the first time on Monday, have now exceeded that mark three times, the biggest daily rises in the world.

The spike, much faster than last year's first wave, has caught the authorities by surprise. The government blames the resurgence mainly on crowding and a reluctance to wear masks as shops and offices have reopened. New Zealand on Thursday suspended entry for all travelers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks.

With 12.9 million cases, India is the third-worst affected country, trailing the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 685 - the most in five days - to 166,862, data from the health ministry showed. Vaccine centers in several states, including hardest-hit Maharashtra, have been shutting early and turning people away as supplies run out. Odisha state said it had closed half its vaccination sites.

"Due to a shortage of vaccines, we are suspending vaccination at government and private hospitals until supplies become available," said municipal authorities in the city of Panvel near India's financial capital Mumbai in Maharashtra. Vaccination centers were also shut in Satara district in the state since Wednesday, said Vinay Gowda, a senior government official.

The federal government denied there was any shortage for the prioritized group of recipients - those aged above 45 years and front-line workers - accusing states of spreading panic. Opposition parties have blamed the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exporting tens of millions of vaccine doses while itself covering only a fraction of India's 1.35 billion people. India is the world's biggest vaccine maker.

"Why was there no strategy or planning put into the logistics of the vaccine program?" the main opposition Congress party said on Twitter. "Why is there both extremely high wastage & an acute shortage of vaccines?." The Serum Institute of India, which has supplied about 90% of the 88 million vaccine doses administered in the country, has sought a federal grant of 30 billion rupees ($400 million) to increase its capacity to make the AstraZeneca shot.

India is also using a homegrown vaccine developed by a government institute and Bharat Biotech, which is struggling to boost its output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Security beefed up ahead of VP's Jammu visit to address IIM convocation

Security has been beefed up in the winter capital Jammu ahead of the visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who is scheduled to address the convocation of the Indian Institute of Management IIM here on Friday, officials said.Police and para...

Police fire shots to disperse anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 8 Reuters - C ongolese police fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission from the city of Beni, i...

Remote working not lights out for A-Pac office players: S&P

Office landlords and real estate investment trusts REITs in the Asia Pacific region are well placed to cope with secular changes being ushered in by Covid-19 pandemic, SP Global Ratings said in a report released on Thursday. The report titl...

Coal India records all-time high capex of Rs 13,115 cr in FY’21

Coal India on Thursday said its capital expenditure capex grew more than two-folds to hit an all-time high of Rs 13,115 crore in the just concluded fiscal.CILs original sanctioned capex budget was Rs 10,000 crore for FY21.Coal India Ltd CIL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021