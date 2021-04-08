J-K's SKIMS celebrates 'World Health Day' with focus on this year's theme 'building a fairer, healthier world'

The Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Wednesday celebrated here World Health Day, focussing on this year's theme "building a fairer, healthier world". SKIMS Director A.G Ahangar who was the chief guest on the occasion said SKIMS has always kept its flag high through its excellent services backed by a dedicated workforce. "The satisfaction expressed by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the medical treatment received by his father, Farooq Abdullah is an endorsement to Institute's excellence," he added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah who was discharged on Thursday got diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 30, weeks after he had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar on March 2. Informing about the same, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had tweeted on Wednesday, "5 days after being admitted to SKIMS, Srinagar with COVID my father was discharged this evening. He will continue the rest of his recovery & recuperation at home. My father and the entire family are indebted & deeply grateful to the doctors, nursing staff & others at the institute."

Meanwhile giving details on successfully managing COVID 19 at SKIMS, Dr Ahangar reiterated for following standard operating procedures (SOPs) and warned of fatal consequences by lowering guard as the second wave is approaching and steep rise in COVID cases is a cause of concern and urged for vaccination which he said is the best tool to fight the ongoing pandemic. Dr. Omar Javed Shah, Dean, Medical Faculty SKIMS, in his speech said that the pandemic wreaked havoc across the world and consumed many lives, however, it has brought a shift in focus to health for all.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, gave an overview of COVID 19 management at the hospital and also said that the launch of the "Sehat Scheme" is an appreciable step to benefit marginalised section of society, giving them access and equal opportunity to better health care. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme was launched by the Centre in 2020 for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir with the main focus on extending health insurance coverage to the people of the union territory. It provides free of cost insurance cover as well as financial cover up to Rs 5 Lakh per family on a floater basis to all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and an operational extension of PM-JAY to 15 lakh (approximately) additional families.

Ghulam Hassan Yatoo, Organising Chairman and Head of the department (HOD), Hospital Administration, SKIMS, who was present on the occasion highlighted the importance of World Health Day with special reference to COVID-19, its impact worldwide and its management at the hospital. The program was also attended by Shariq Masoodi, Chief Coordinator, Event Management Cell, SKIMS and Professor, Endocrinology who gave a comprehensive presentation on the lifestyle diseases and said the certain basic lifestyle changes can play a pivotal role in improving overall health and the current pandemic has brought more focus on being fit and healthy.

April 7 of each year marks the celebration of World Health Day. From its inception at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and since taking effect in 1950, the celebration aims to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organisation. Over the past 50 years, this has brought to light important health issues such as mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change. The celebration is marked by activities that extend beyond the day itself and serves as an opportunity to focus worldwide attention on these important aspects of global health.

This year's theme of World Health Day is 'Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone that calls for action to eliminate health inequities, as part of a year-long global campaign to bring people together to build a fairer, healthier world. The campaign highlights WHO's a constitutional principle that "the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition." (ANI)

