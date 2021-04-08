Mexico president will get AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, says risks minimal

Mexico president will get AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, says risks minimalReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:16 IST
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that he will be vaccinated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Lopez Obrador, 67, said the risks of the vaccine are minimal compared to the benefits, following warnings by international health regulators of potential blood clots.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)