Left Menu

Karnataka to conduct 1 lakh tests a day in Bengaluru as COVID cases surge

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:38 IST
Karnataka to conduct 1 lakh tests a day in Bengaluru as COVID cases surge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With surging coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to intensify testing in the city with a target of 1 lakh tests a day and conduct a door-to-door survey to identify positive cases.

''Instructions have been given to conduct one lakh tests per day in Bengaluru and to identify at least 20 primary and secondary contacts for each case,'' Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters here.

The minister said these measures have been initiated against the backdrop of the surge in cases.

He appealed to the people to cooperate if officials visit home for Covid testing.

Sudhakar said there are 8,500 booths in BBMP (city corporation) limits and a team will be formed in each booth which will conduct door-to-door surveys.

Their mandate will include testing, spreading awareness on isolation guidelines, necessary assistance to COVID infected persons and treatment for home isolated people, he explained.

''Though this programme was unveiled last year, it could not be implemented but now we will ensure this will happen,'' the minister said.

According to him, there are 250 ambulances available, which will be deployed in a manner that each ward has one dedicated ambulance available.

Stating that the private hospitals have been directed to reserve 50 per cent beds for Covid patients, Sudhakar said at present 1,000 beds were available for Covid patients in Bengaluru and measures have been initiated to increase it by another 3,000 to 4,000 additional beds.

The information about availability of beds will be put out on the web portal to ensure transparency.

Ruling out shortage of coronavirus vaccine, the minister said there were 25 lakh to 30 lakh doses available in Karanataka and the Centre has assured the state government that it would provide 25 lakh additional doses.PTI GMS BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Digital art gets physical home, buyers in New York gallery

Digital art, whose prices can now rival those of Old Master paintings, is on display at a new physical gallery in New York that aims to show how such pieces can fit into the home or office.Digital artist Beeple made headlines in March when ...

Large spinal tumour removed from young patient in high-risk surgery in Delhi

A very large spinal tumour was removed from a 22-year-old patient in a high-risk surgery at a leading private facility here, hospital authorities said on Thursday.The patient suffered from persistent back pain, which had been previously tre...

US STOCKS-Tech boost lifts S&P to record as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

The SP 500 hit a record high on Thursday, as Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data and helped lift technology and other growth stocks.Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, confl...

'Spider-Man' and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theaters

Streaming service Netflix Inc reached a deal to offer new Spider-Man movies and other films from Sony Pictures to U.S. customers after they play in theaters, the companies said on Thursday. The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021