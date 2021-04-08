8,490 new COVID cases, 39 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more coronavirus fatalities and 8,490 new cases on Thursday, taking the toll to 9,003 and tally to 6,54,404, a health bulletin said.

There are 39,338 active cases and 6.06 lakh patients have recovered so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The state reported 8,490 new coronavirus cases, 50 per cent of which were from Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi and Kanpur districts, Prasad said.

The toll reached 9,003 with 39 more fatalities, including 11 in Lucknow, six in Allahabad, four in Kanpur, according to the bulletin.

Lucknow reported a maximum of 2,369 fresh cases, while Allahabad had 1,040 new cases and Kanpur 368, it said.

The state has so far tested over 3.61 crore samples, including over 2 lakh on Wednesday.

Over 78 lakh people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state. It includes over 66 lakh who have got the first shot and over 11 lakh who were administered both the doses, Prasad said. PTI ABN HMB

