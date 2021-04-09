Australia's most populous state suspends AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Australia's most populous state suspends AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Canberra | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:15 IST
Australia's most populous state said on Friday it has temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following updated advice from the federal government.
New South Wales said inoculations using the AstraZeneca vaccine will be paused for a few hours while it updates its advice to patients allowing them to give informed consent.
