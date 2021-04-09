Left Menu

S.Korea orders closure of nightclubs, karaoke bars amid concern over 4th COVID-19 wave

South Korea will reimpose a ban on nightclubs, karaoke bars and other nightly entertainment facilities, authorities said on Friday, after the number of new coronavirus cases surged, fanning fears over a potential fourth wave of outbreaks. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the curbs, which take effect on Monday for three weeks, after daily new case counts climbed to a three-month high in recent days.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:24 IST
S.Korea orders closure of nightclubs, karaoke bars amid concern over 4th COVID-19 wave

South Korea will reimpose a ban on nightclubs, karaoke bars and other nightly entertainment facilities, authorities said on Friday, after the number of new coronavirus cases surged, fanning fears over a potential fourth wave of outbreaks.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the curbs, which take effect on Monday for three weeks, after daily new case counts climbed to a three-month high in recent days. The current 10 p.m. dining curfew and ban on gatherings of more than four people will be maintained, he said. "Signs of a fourth wave of epidemics that we had so striven to head off are drawing nearer and becoming stronger," Chung told a daily meeting on the pandemic. "We will maintain the current distancing level, but actively reinforce various specific measures depending on the situation."

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 671 new cases for Thursday, a day after the daily tally hit the highest level since early January, with clusters developing from churches, bars and gyms, mostly in the greater Seoul area. Total infections rose to 108,269, with 1,764 deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

A Russian-US trio of space travellers launched successfully Friday, heading for the International Space Station.NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 1242 pm 0742 GM...

Deposit compensation for Indian fishermen killed by Italian marines, SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Centre to deposit in its account the compensation given by Italy for the kin of two Indian fishermen killed by Italian Marines off the Kerala coast in February 2012.A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde an...

Focus Features bags rights for Letitia Wright's 'Silent Twins'

Focus Features has acquired the worldwide rights to Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence-starrer movie Silent Twins.The film, which marks the the English language debut of Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska, is based on author Marjorie Wall...

Fire engulfs school building in Ahmedabad; 3 workers rescued

Three workers were rescued by the fire brigade after a major blaze engulfed a six-storey school building in Gujarats Ahmedabad city on Friday, officials said.Initially, locals thought three students were trapped on the terrace of the Ankur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021