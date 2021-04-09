Australia to purchase 20 million more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine - PM

Australia will purchase another 20 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Australia on Thursday said it now recommended people under 50 are inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in favour of that produced by AstraZeneca citing rare blood clots.

Australia last year purchased 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. However, as it needs additional supplies following the updated advice, Morrison said Canberra will double that order, with the latest batch to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)