France still in favour of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine-Veran

The French health regulator should say later on Friday that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, like those developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, should be used as a second dose for people younger than 55 years who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first shot, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.

Veran also told RTL radio that France was continuing to encourage the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

