Russia reports 9,150 new COVID-19 cases, 402 deaths

Russia on Friday reported 9,150 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,421 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,623,984 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce reported 402 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 102,247.

The statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

