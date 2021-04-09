Nigeria: NCDC updates no death from COVID-19 in a week

Nigeria: NCDC updates no death from COVID-19 in a weekDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:42 IST
The leading public health institute of Nigeria, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), updated that the country has not recorded a single death in a week on Thursday night.
The country in its response to COVID-19 reached a milestone from the deadly pandemic for the first time since it registered the first fatality on March 23, 2020. The last COVID-19 death registered by the country was on penultimate Thursday which remained constant at 2,058 even after a week.
110 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;Lagos-24Yobe-24FCT-16Bayelsa-10Rivers-10Kaduna-10Nasarawa-5Akwa Ibom-4Bauchi-3Edo-3Plateau-1163,440 confirmed153,788 discharged2,058 deaths pic.twitter.com/I9x3421WFf— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 7, 2021
The country maintains its position at the least death toll amongst the top six most affected countries by deadly COVID-19 in Africa accompanied by other five countries including South Africa, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Morocco, and Egypt.
With a relative decrease in COVID-19 deaths, the country indicates its capability in managing the disease as NCDC also registered a lesser number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.
83 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;Lagos-22Rivers-18Nasarawa-9Cross River-8Ondo-6Delta-5Akwa Ibom-4Bauchi-3Zamfara-2Kaduna-2Ebonyi-1Sokoto-1Ekiti-1Kano-1163,581 confirmed154,005 discharged2,058 deaths pic.twitter.com/0sKHqGcqUZ— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 8, 2021
