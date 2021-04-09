Left Menu

Nigeria: NCDC updates no death from COVID-19 in a week

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:42 IST
Nigeria: NCDC updates no death from COVID-19 in a week
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

The leading public health institute of Nigeria, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), updated that the country has not recorded a single death in a week on Thursday night.

The country in its response to COVID-19 reached a milestone from the deadly pandemic for the first time since it registered the first fatality on March 23, 2020. The last COVID-19 death registered by the country was on penultimate Thursday which remained constant at 2,058 even after a week.

The country maintains its position at the least death toll amongst the top six most affected countries by deadly COVID-19 in Africa accompanied by other five countries including South Africa, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Morocco, and Egypt.

With a relative decrease in COVID-19 deaths, the country indicates its capability in managing the disease as NCDC also registered a lesser number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID IMPACT: SAI announces three-week "summer vacation" at national centres of excellence

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Friday announced a three-week summer vacation at its National Centres of Excellence owing to the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases but said that the Olympic-bound will continue to train at their ongoing...

WHO expects to review Chinese vaccines on April 26 - official

Chinas COVID-19 vaccines, made by Sinopharm and Sinovac, are in final stages of review for emergency use listing by the World Health Organization WHO which expects to decide on at least one at an April 26 meeting, its regulation director Ro...

Man in HC seeks prohibiting media from publicising his matrimonial row

A man, whose wife alleged that he said triple talaq to her, urged the Delhi High Court on Friday to pass directions prohibiting further publication in the media about his matrimonial row, claiming that it has affected his reputation. The pe...

Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 'strength' for seven decades, dies

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeths husband who helped modernise the monarchy and steer the British royal family through repeated crises during seven decades of service, died on Friday at Windsor Castle. He was 99.The Duke of Edinburgh, as he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021