Nigeria: NCDC updates no death from COVID-19 in a week

The leading public health institute of Nigeria, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), updated that the country has not recorded a single death in a week on Thursday night.

The country in its response to COVID-19 reached a milestone from the deadly pandemic for the first time since it registered the first fatality on March 23, 2020. The last COVID-19 death registered by the country was on penultimate Thursday which remained constant at 2,058 even after a week.

The country maintains its position at the least death toll amongst the top six most affected countries by deadly COVID-19 in Africa accompanied by other five countries including South Africa, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Morocco, and Egypt.

With a relative decrease in COVID-19 deaths, the country indicates its capability in managing the disease as NCDC also registered a lesser number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.