PTI | Portblair | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:43 IST
Night curfew in South Andaman district from April 10

The South Andaman district administration has decided to impose night curfew in the district from April 10 in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and also to contain the spread of the virus, an official said on Friday.

District Magistrate of South Andaman, Suneel Anchipaka in an order issued on Friday said the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am.

The night curfew shall come into force in South Andaman district from the midnight of April 10 and shall be effective till April 30, the official said.

However, officers and officials involved in essential and emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare, police, fire, electricity, water and sanitation are exempted from the purview of the curfew on production of valid identity card, he said.

The Union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has three districts - South Andaman, North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,149 on Friday as 18 more people tested positive for the infection.

The archipelago now has 60 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district while the other two districts are COVID-19 free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

