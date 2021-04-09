Left Menu

Britain says 31.9 mln people given COVID vaccination

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:56 IST
Britain says 31.9 mln people given COVID vaccination
The number of people in Britain who have received two vaccine doses rose to 6.541 million and the number who have received at least one does increase to 31.903 million, according to government daily figures. Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Friday it had given 545,511 COVID vaccine doses on April 8, the highest daily total since April 1, while a further 60 people had died within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, raising this death toll to 127,040. The number of people in Britain who have received two vaccine doses rose to 6.541 million and the number who have received at least one does increase to 31.903 million, according to government daily figures.

Some 3,150 people were reported as infected with COVID-19 as of April 9, taking the number of cases over the past 7 days to 19,804, 32% lower than the week before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

EC flags instances of star campaigners, leaders not wearing masks while campaigning

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Election Commission on Friday flagged instances of star campaigners and political leaders not wearing masks while campaigning, and asked them to follow in all seriousness the guidelines on COVID-appropriat...

Amazon.com warehouse workers vote to reject forming union in Alabama

Amazon.com warehouse workers in Alabama voted against forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin in a major win for the retailer, but the union hoping to reignite the U.S. labor movement said on Friday it would challenge the results, citi...

Google confirms Pixel 5a 5G will be available later this year

Refuting the rumours that Google has cancelled Pixel 5a, the successor to mid-range Pixel 4a, due to global chip shortage, the company on Friday said that the smartphone will be available later this year.In a statement to Android Police, Go...

Portugal ex-PM Socrates to face trial for alleged money laundering; graft charges dropped

More than six years after his arrest in a major corruption investigation, Portugals former Prime Minister Jose Socrates will stand trial, but only on lesser charges of money laundering and falsifying documents, a judge in Lisbon ruled on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021