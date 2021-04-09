White House says J&J COVID-19 shot shipments to be low until U.S. vaccine plant cleared by regulators

Johnson & Johnson will ship relatively few COVID-19 shots around the United States until it receives regulatory clearance for a large vaccine plant in Baltimore that has struggled to meet quality control standards, a top White House Health official said on a Friday press conference.

J&J is working closely with regulators to resolve the issues holding up authorization, said Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator. It expects to start shipping 8 million doses per week towards the end of April and remains on track to deliver around 100 million shots by the end of May, he added.

