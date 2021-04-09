Moldova to buy 400,000 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
Moldova launched its vaccination drive after receiving AstraZeneca doses from neighbouring Romania as humanitarian aid at the end of February. The country then became the first in Europe to receive doses from the global COVAX scheme for poor nations last month. Separately Russia has promised to send 182,000 doses of its Sputnik V vaccine as humanitarian aid, including 60,000 doses to the breakaway Transdniestria region.Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:15 IST
Moldova will buy 400,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday. Moldova and neighbouring Ukraine, two of Europe's poorest countries, have lagged behind the rest of the continent in the scramble for vaccines and welcomed donations from friendly governments.
COVID-19 has killed 5,307 people in Moldova, a country of 3.5 million, which declared a state of emergency last week to give the government more powers to fight the pandemic. Moldova launched its vaccination drive after receiving AstraZeneca doses from neighbouring Romania as humanitarian aid at the end of February.
The country then became the first in Europe to receive doses from the global COVAX scheme for poor nations last month. Separately Russia has promised to send 182,000 doses of its Sputnik V vaccine as humanitarian aid, including 60,000 doses to the breakaway Transdniestria region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Moldova
- Sputnik
- the health ministry
- Ukraine
- Europe
- AstraZeneca
- Chinese
- Romania
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau, President Of European Commission von der Leyen Discussed COVID-19 Pandemic
Europe needs $355 bln for 5G rollout, industrial study says
Ukraine reports record daily high new coronavirus cases, deaths -minister
Ukraine daily coronavirus cases, deaths rise to records
European fashion stocks hit by China Xinjiang row