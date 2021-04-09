Seven deaths, 662 fresh virus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh reported seven more coronavirus deaths and 662 fresh cases, pushing the state’s fatality count to 1,090 and the infection numbers to 68,173, officials said on Friday. Meanwhile in a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, chief medial officers, principals of all medical colleges in the state, CM Jai Ram Thakur said a “Teeka Utsav” will in Himachal Pradesh from April 11 to 14 to make the coronavirus vaccination drive a people's movement. Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said the maximum four deaths were reported from Kangra district, followed by one each in Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi. Those who succumbed to the virus included four women, he said, adding they were in the age group of 64-82. Meanwhile, 496 people recovered from the disease in the state, he said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,659, he added.

