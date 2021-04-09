Left Menu

City of Nice opens France's biggest mass vaccination site

You will leave this place even stronger than when you arrived," Estrosi said to a man and a woman waiting outside the exhibition centre. His office said 5,200 people had been signed up to receive their vaccinations at the site, which is using the COVID-19 shot manufactured by Pfizer.

Reuters | Nice | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:43 IST
City of Nice opens France's biggest mass vaccination site

Authorities in the city of Nice on Friday launched what they called France's biggest COVID-19 mass vaccination facility, with the aim of inoculating over 5,000 people in a day. The cavernous halls of the city's exhibition centre were transformed into a vaccination centre, with long lines of people queuing outside - keeping safe distances between each other - for their turn to get the shot.

A three-piece fire service band performed patriotic French music to keep the people queuing entertained, and Christian Estrosi, the former professional motorcycle racer who is now mayor of the city, showed up to give his encouragement. "Welcome. You will leave this place even stronger than when you arrived," Estrosi said to a man and a woman waiting outside the exhibition centre.

His office said 5,200 people had been signed up to receive their vaccinations at the site, which is using the COVID-19 shot manufactured by Pfizer. The mayor's office said no other COVID-19 vaccination site in France had the same capacity as the facility in Nice.

France is racing to accelerate its vaccination programme after a slow start. In Britain, 47% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while in France the figure is 14%, according to Reuters data. France is counting on the vaccinations to help it emerge from a third wave of COVID-19 infections that has left some intensive care units close to overflowing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

US urges arms embargo and sanctions against Myanmar military

The US ambassador to the United Nations urged the international community to take concrete action against the military in Myanmar on Friday including an arms embargo and sanctions against its holding companies and those who profit from them...

Territorial Army soldier killed by unidentified terrorist in J-K's Bijbehara

A Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.Hawaldar Mohammad Saleem Akhoon was a solider of 162 Inf Bn TA Ikhwan and was on leave from March 22 for 40 d...

Mumbai's dabbawalas condole death of UK's Prince Philip

Mumbais famous dabbawalas tiffin carriers have expressed grief over the death of Britains Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died on Friday at the age of 99.On behalf of all the dabb...

France worried about Russian troop movements close to Ukraine border

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that France is highly worried about significant Russian troop movements close to the eastern border of Ukraine and Crimea.He said Russia should explain its motives for these tro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021