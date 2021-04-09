Left Menu

Mumbai: Vaccination only in govt, civic centres on April 10-11

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:29 IST
Mumbai: Vaccination only in govt, civic centres on April 10-11

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai will take place only in government and civic centres on April 10 and 11 and not in any private hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday.

The vaccination drive at private hospitals will resume once more vaccine doses are made available, it added.

''On April 10, vaccination will take place in government and civic centres between noon and 6am, and it will be between 9am and 5pm on April 11. Citizens eligible for vaccination can travel to centres during curfew on medical grounds,'' the BMC said.

There are 49 vaccination centres in government and BMC run hospitals in the metropolis, while 71 have been set up in private hospitals, and some 50,000 people are being inoculated daily, as per BMC data.

Earlier in the day, Mangala Gomate, executive health officer, BMC told PTI the city was expected to get upto 1.8 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Some 90 vaccination centres, including 71 in private facilities, had to be shut on Friday due to shortage of vaccine doses.

This meant that only 25,474 vaccine doses, including 2,854 second doses, could be administered at various centres on Friday, taking the number of doses administered so far in the country's financial capital to 16,14,278, including 1,82,308 second doses.

At several centres, people protested after being asked to go back due to the lack of vaccine doses, officials said.

PTI KK BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate panel's consideration of China bill now set for April 21

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider sweeping legislation to counter Chinas influence on April 21 instead of the planned date of April 14, committee aides said on Friday. Democratic and Republican leaders of the panel announ...

ANALYSIS-Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labor movement

Amazon.com Incs fierce resistance to unionization, skepticism among workers that organizing could get them a better deal and decisions on election parameters all contributed to the apparently lopsided defeat of a labor drive at the companys...

Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. emergency nod for COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE on Friday asked U.S. regulators to allow the emergency use of their vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15. The vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States for people ag...

Brazil registers 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Brazil registered 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 93,317 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 348,718 total coronavirus deaths and 13,373,174 total confirmed c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021