RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.

Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said.

He is under observation, they said.

An RSS functionary confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)