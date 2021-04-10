Rajasthan bypolls: COVID-19 patients can vote from 5:30 PM-6 PM

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to be suffering from the disease will be able to cast their votes from 5:30 PM to 6 PM during the upcoming assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, a senior official said on Friday.

Bypolls to Sujangarh, Sahara and Rajsamand assembly seats will be held on April 17.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said people infected with coronavirus, suspected patients and those in quarantine will be able to cast their votes during the bypolls from 5:30 PM to 6 PM while following COVID-19 protocols.

It is mandatory for them to wear PPE kits, he said.

A separate waiting room will be set up at polling booths and infected people will be provided with PPE kits, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)