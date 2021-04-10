Left Menu

COVID-19: HP reports 12 more deaths, toll crosses 1,102; 941 new cases

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:46 IST
Himachal Pradesh reported 12 more COVID-19-related deaths and 941 cases on Saturday, pushing the state's coronavirus toll to 1,102 and the infection tally to 69,114, officials said.

The state's Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said the maximum four people died in Kangra district, followed by three each in Shimla and Una, and one each in Kullu and Hamirpur districts.

Those who succumbed to the virus on Saturday include seven women and five men, he said, adding they were in the age group of 44-88.

Meanwhile, 358 people recovered from the disease pushing the tally of such patients to 62,671 in the state, he said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,223, he added.

