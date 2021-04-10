Maha lockdown: 85 people fined Rs 17,000 in Latur

A total of 85 people out on morning walks were fined a cumulative sum of Rs 17,000 amid the weekend lockdown in Maharashtra's Latur on Saturday, a civic official said.

The action was carried out by personnel from the Latur Municipal Corporation as well as Gandhi Chowk and Shivaji Nagar police stations, he added.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 1,486 in Latur on Saturday, while the infection claimed seven lives, taking the overall toll to 804, officials said.

