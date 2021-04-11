Thailand reports daily record 967 new coronavirus infections

Thailand on Sunday reported 967 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one day jump, as the country deals with a third wave of infections.

No deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 32,625, with deaths remaining at 97, according to the COVID-19 information centre.

