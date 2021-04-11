Left Menu

8k Remdesivir vials have arrived: MP official as cases surge

An additional 4,000 vials have been received for use in private medical facilities, P Narhari, Controller, MP Food and Drug Administration, said on Sunday.It expected that 10,000 vials, 5,000 each for private and government hospitals, will be received on Sunday, he added.Madhya Pradesh recorded 4,986 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, its biggest single-day spike, which pushed the infection count to 3,32,206.The caseload in Indore stands at 77,592, followed by 57,334 in capital Bhopal.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:29 IST
8k Remdesivir vials have arrived: MP official as cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases and a clamor for Remdesivir, a drug considered useful in the treatment of the infection, a senior Madhya Pradesh official on Sunday said a sizable batch of the drug has arrived and will be distributed to medical facilities as per requirement.

Several areas in the state are witnessing people queueing up outside medical stores for the drug, with some of them, agitated at not getting it, blocking a road in Indore for a brief while on April 9.

''A total of 4,000 vials have been received in Indore on Saturday. They will be supplied to government medical institutions as per requirement. An additional 4,000 vials have been received for use in private medical facilities,'' P Narhari, Controller, MP Food and Drug Administration, said on Sunday.

''It expected that 10,000 vials, 5,000 each for private and government hospitals, will be received on Sunday,'' he added.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 4,986 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, its biggest single-day spike, which pushed the infection count to 3,32,206.

The caseload in Indore stands at 77,592, followed by 57,334 in capital Bhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New book asks why world ignores repression by Rwandan leader

The new book Do Not Disturb by British author Michela Wrong questions why some in the international community continue to praise Rwandan President Paul Kagame despite repression in his central African country where he could rule until 203...

Cooch Behar firing: Gloom descends on Bengal village as bodies taken for burial

A pall of gloom prevailed at Jorepatki village on Sunday as the bodies of four persons, who died when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, were taken for burial by the bereaved families.Wreaths were la...

Hospitals to get 80% of oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh: Govt

Eighty per cent of the total oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh will be supplied for medical purposes to hospitals in the state in view of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, a government official said on Sunday.The state health department on Su...

IPL 2021: Crucial to give individual or opening partners enough time, says Samson

Ahead of their opening clash against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said that the side will look for a bit of stability in the opening department after trying five combinations at the top-order in the last season. Ben S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021