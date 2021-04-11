Left Menu

No lockdown in MP, only 'corona curfew': Chouhan

There is no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh nor will it be imposed statewide, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said, adding that corona curfew has been enforced in some parts with peoples support.Talking to reporters here, Chouhan said lockdown is not a solution to the COVID-19 crisis and economic activities should continue to allow people to sustain their livelihood.There is no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:33 IST
No lockdown in MP, only 'corona curfew': Chouhan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There is no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh nor will it be imposed statewide, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said, adding that ''corona curfew'' has been enforced in some parts with people's support.

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan said lockdown is not a solution to the COVID-19 crisis and economic activities should continue to allow people to sustain their livelihood.

''There is no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh. Nor will it be imposed state-wide. The (district) crisis management groups in some places, after talking to people, to break the chain of the virus, imposed self-restrictions like remaining indoors,'' Chouhan said.

The ''corona curfew'' has been imposed in some places, not the lockdown, the chief minister said, adding that there are a number of relaxations for many activities.

''This is a 'corona curfew' to stop crowded activities.

The economic activities should continue so that people can earn their livelihood. Some districts have imposed the corona curfew with public support,'' he added.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora on Saturday said the state government had decided to extend the ''lockdown'' in several cities, including commercial hub Indore, till April 19 and in some other districts till April 22.

Meanwhile, Chouhan said his government was making efforts to curb the spread of the disease, but the battle cannot be fought without people's support.

The government is developing facilities and has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, he said.

''There is no shortage of oxygen. Its supply is more than the demand. We have received 4,000 injections of Remdesivir (the key anti-viral drug) and would be getting 5,000 more today. Their supply would be regular,'' he said.

The CM said there won't be any dearth of facilities, but an active support of people is required.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 4,986 COVID-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike, which pushed its infection count to 3,32,206, as per official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India bans exports of Remdesivir drug as new COVID-19 cases hit another record

India on Sunday banned the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as demand rocketed due to a record surge in COVID-19 infections and led to crippling shortages in many parts.New COVID-19 cases surged...

Pakistan registers highest number of Covid-19 deaths in single day in 2021

Pakistan on Sunday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day in the current year. According to Pakistans National Command and Operation Centre NCOC, a total of 114 people died from Covid-19 on Saturday.This is the sixth...

Taiwan must continue pushing envelope on US interactions: experts

New US guidelines expanding contacts with Taiwan may be an encouraging step, but Taipei should still try to reduce limits on interactions with Washington that result from the one-China policy, Focus Taiwan reported. The Department of State ...

Fan credits DMX for inspiring her to forgive dad who died from addiction

Tributes have been pouring in since the demise of the American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday local time, after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose. A fan has credited him with forging an understanding about her o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021