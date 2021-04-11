Five states account for over 70 pc of India's active COVID-19 cases: Govt

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that India's total active caseload has increased to 11,08,087 and it now comprises 8.29 per cent of the country's total infections.

A net increase of 61,456 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The ministry said Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.

Besides, the ten states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 80.92 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, the ministry highlighted.

India's daily new cases continue to rise, the ministry said as 1,52,879 new cases of coronavirus infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,411. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 14,098 while Uttar Pradesh has reported 12,748 new cases.

Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Tejangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,20,81,443 with 90,584 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Daily deaths continue to show an upward trend with 839 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 86.41 per cent of the new deaths, the ministry said. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (309) and Chhattisgarh followed with 123 daily deaths.

Ten states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10 crore.

Cumulatively, 10,15,95,147 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,17,963 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am, the ministry said.

These include 90,04,063 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 55,08,289 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 99,53,615 FLWs who have received the first dose, 47,59,209 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 3,96,51,630 and 18,00,206 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 3,02,76,653 and 6,41,482 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

Eight states account for 60.27 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 35 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-85 of the vaccination drive (April 10), 35,19,987 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 31,22,109 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,553 sessions for first dose and 3,97,878 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

''In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,34,574 doses administered per day,'' the ministry said. PTI PLB AAR AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)