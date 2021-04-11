Admin collects Rs 1.60 lakh fine from people in J-K's Ramban for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Admin collects Rs 1.60 lakh fine from people in J-K's Ramban for violating COVID-19 guidelinesPTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:17 IST
The administration on Sunday collected nearly Rs 1.60 lakh as fine from people in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban for violating COVID-19 guidelines, an official said.
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the district administration has imposed restrictions to check the spread of COVID-19.
''The administration has collected fine to the tune of Rs 1,59,500 on account of violation of COVID-19 SoPs, including non-wearing of face masks at public places in Ramban,'' the official said.
Enforcement drives in all major towns, including Ramban, Banihal, Gool, Ramsoo and Batote, have been launched to enforce the SOPs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt official arrested for accepting bribe in Jammu
Four criminals held in separate operations in Jammu
Two held with 250 grams of heroin in Jammu
Fraudsters dupe Jammu woman of Rs 4.37 lakh on pretext of marriage, 6 booked
Municipal councillor, his personal security guard shot dead by militants in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district: Police.