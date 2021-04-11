126 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 126 fresh COVID-19 cases, including two jail inmates, were reported on Sunday here taking the number of active cases in the district to 817, an official said. According to Chief Medical Officer M S Fojdar, 124 sample results were received of which 126 came out positive for the virus.

With 52 recoveries, the number of people cured of the disease has gone up to 8,876 in the district.

The total case tally in the district stands at 9,815 with the addition of the latest cases while the death toll remained at 118.

