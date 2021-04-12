Left Menu

Czech COVID-19 daily tally lowest since September as pupils return to classroom

The Czech Republic reported its lowest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since September on Monday, the same day a six-month state of emergency expired and many pupils return to the classroom.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:32 IST
Czech COVID-19 daily tally lowest since September as pupils return to classroom
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Czech Republic reported its lowest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since September on Monday, the same day a six-month state of emergency expired and many pupils return to the classroom. The central European country was badly hit by the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Czech government managed to slow the spread of infections by imposing its toughest lockdown yet.

Students in grades 1-5 were set to return to school on Monday and restrictions on movement eased with people allowed once more to travel outside their home districts. The government has kept non-essential shops, restaurants, and sport and entertainment centers shut almost continuously since October, except for a brief re-opening in December that was quickly reversed amid another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Czech students have faced the longest school closures in the European Union. The state is looking to take a slower approach to relax measures this time, hoping to avoid a need to return to lockdowns that could punish the economy, which remains buoyed by factories still running under mandatory worker testing.

The country of 10.7 million has reported a total of 1.58 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in March 2020 and deaths have neared 28,000, the highest per-capita rate in the world, according to Our World in Data. The Health Ministry reported 976 new cases on Sunday while the seven-day average dropped to below 4,000, down from a peak of over 12,000 in early March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rollout of eye-scan test for coronavirus targeted by German firm

A Munich-based company hopes to help usher in a new era of coronavirus testing with an eye scan that, it says, takes just three minutes to identify carriers of the disease and has a hit rate of 95. Semic RF has developed its scanning app wi...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi asks court to let her meet lawyers; activists urge New Year defiance

Myanmars detained government leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she appeared at a hearing via video link to face charges brought by the military junta that could see her jailed f...

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco refineries in Jeddah and Jubail; no Saudi confirmation

Yemens Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired 17 drones at Saudi targets, including 10 launched towards Saudi Aramco refineries in Jubeil and Jeddah, according to Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Iran-aligned g...

Paramilitary forces are working as per EC's direction: CRPF DG

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan Reacting to the allegation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Central forces were working on Union Home Minister Amit Shahs instructions during the state Assembly polls, the Director-General of Cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021