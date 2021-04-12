Left Menu

There's no RT-PCR testing centre in taluka, small villages: Gujarat HC

Gujarat High Court on Monday said there is no RT-PCR testing centre in taluka and small villages on suo motu PIL on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:48 IST
There's no RT-PCR testing centre in taluka, small villages: Gujarat HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat High Court on Monday said there is no RT-PCR testing centre in taluka and small villages on suo motu PIL on the COVID-19 situation in the state. "It takes 4-5 days for the common man to get the report, whereas officers can get an RT-PCR report within hours. Sample collection and testing should be faster. There's no RT-PCR testing centre in taluka and small villages," said Chief Justice.

He further said when 27,000 Remdesivir injections are available for Gujarat, find out how many are unused. "Why injections are not available in every COVID hospital?" asked Chief Justice. "State can always find out why injections (Remdesivir) are being sold at such high price. When you (Advocate General) are saying that oxygen and beds are available, why do people have to stand in a queue?" the court asked.

Chief Justice also suggested ways to control the rise in cases and said the number of people at weddings should be capped at 50, make a booth at housing societies to check people's health, take help of religious centres that can provide Covid Care Centre and isolation facility. "We're not satisfied with the government's policy. Something needs to be corrected so that people can do something about this pandemic," the HC said.

The court also said it will meet next on Thursday, April 15, to check what actions are taken by the government. Advocate General Kamal Trivedi said lockdown is not a solution, it will affect the daily wagers. He said that he would rather suggest a self-lockdown.

"It has become a fight between the people and corona. Everything is under control and the government is doing their job, now people have to be more cautious," said Trivedi. He further urged people to not rush for Remdisivir injection and also said out of total production 70 per cent of oxygen should go to the health sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata "clean bowled", her entire team asked to leave field: Modi

Drawing a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the people of Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the assembly polls that the BJP has already completed its century and the TMC is on cou...

Nykaa Fashion acquires Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, a multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, on Monday said it has acquired online jewellery brand Pipa Bella.With Pipa Bella, NykaaFashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories, a sta...

Gauteng continue to conduct law enforcement operations for road safety

Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to reinforce law enforcement operations in the province following a high number of reported fatal crashes that led to major loss of lives during the Easter weekend.The Gauteng Traffic Police has adopted ...

Lumos Health Accelerator Onboards Startups in Early Cancer Detection and Advanced Cancer Prognostics

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Lumos, a premier Healthcare speed scaling program, today announced the addition of Onward Assist and ErlySign to its speed scaling program. The startups were selected after a careful evaluation of their tech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021