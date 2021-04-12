AEPC urges government to keep factories free from lockdowns

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Monday expressed concern over possible imposition of lockdowns due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections and urged the government to keep factories free from restrictions.

“The industry, which supports over 13 million workers directly and many more indirectly, in rural and backward areas and largely comprises MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises), will be severely impacted by the disruption if the lockdown is again imposed in the factories,” AEPC (Apparel Export Promotion Council) Chairman A Sakthivel said.

He said that all factories have been taking stringent measures and following strict health protocols and the exporters are willing to follow even more strict safety measures but would want to avoid even partial lockdowns.

''It is requested that the work at the factories are not disrupted by lockdown and we also request for exempting the apparel export industry as an essential service sector,” he said adding that such lockdowns create widespread disruption and impact not just in the short term but also the long term health of the industry.

Any lockdown, at this point, will disrupt the last year of hard work put in by the industry in getting back on the global map, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)