Left Menu

China asks officials to halt mandatory COVID vaccination

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:53 IST
China asks officials to halt mandatory COVID vaccination
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's central health officials have asked their provincial counterparts to halt mandatory vaccination orders as some cities were reportedly found to adopt compulsory measures to meet the country's goal of vaccinating 560 million people by June.

China is taking an approach of ''getting the people who need it vaccinated and pushing forward vaccination in stages,'' and as of Saturday, the country had administered 164.47 million jabs, making it the second-fastest country in the world in terms of mass vaccination, Wu Liangyou, deputy head of the National Health Commission's (NHC) disease control bureau told media on Sunday, the state-run Global Times reported.

NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said, ''Some places adopted inappropriate measures, including a 'one-size-fits-all' or 'compulsory for all' approach, which needs to be corrected.'' Wu said in order to push forward the mass vaccination campaign, some places have not taken appropriate measures, though the situation is not widespread, and this reflects a lack of organisation and management. In the latest case, officials from the township of Wancheng in South China's Hainan Province revoked a controversial COVID-19 vaccine inoculation notice which claimed that people who are not vaccinated would be banned from public transport and entering public venues such as restaurants and supermarkets.

''We sincerely apologise for the improper way that we mobilised vaccination,'' the local government said in a statement.

China has so far granted emergency nod for five vaccines but none of them have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

On Sunday, Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention director Gao Fu stirred a controversy after he calling for mixing of the vaccines to improve their efficacy.

''The protection rates of all vaccines in the world are sometimes high, and sometimes low. How to improve their efficacy is a question that needs to be considered by scientists around the world,'' Gao said.

''In this regard, adjusting the vaccination process in terms of the number of doses and intervals and considering sequential inoculation of different types of vaccines might be possible options,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Who will win La Liga's three-way title race?

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are involved in a thrilling three-horse race for the La Liga crown in the closest run contest in Europes top five leagues. With eight games remaining, Atletico lead the standings on 67 points with ...

Bengal records 4,511 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike since outbreak of disease last year: health department.

Bengal records 4,511 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike since outbreak of disease last year health department....

TMC delegation meets EC over BJP's provocative statements on Sitalkuchi incident

A Trinamool Congress TMC delegation, comprising of party leaders such as Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and Derek OBrien, met with the Election Commission EC officials on Monday over provocative statements made by Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders o...

Botswana probes deaths of two people who took AstraZeneca shot

Botswana is investigating the deaths of two among thousands of people who had been given doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to see if there is any link, the health ministry said.The southern African country has so far administered about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021