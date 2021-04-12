COVID-19: Over 74,000 more vaccinated in Delhi
A total of 74,397 beneficiaries received the coronavirus vaccine in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by Delhis Health Department on Monday.As many as 21,45,265 people have been vaccinated.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:47 IST
As many as 21,45,265 people have been vaccinated. Out of these 17,80,147 people had got their first shot, while the rest 3,65,118 had also got the second dose, according to the latest health bulletin.
On Monday, of the 74,397 inoculated, 68,038 received the first jab while 6,359 people got the second dose of the vaccine. The inoculation drive is taking place at a time when the coronavirus cases have again mounted in the last few weeks.
In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated in Delhi.
The national capital recorded 10,774 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital.
