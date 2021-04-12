Two new COVID-19 centres with 375 beds inaugurated in Mumbai

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, two new facilities with a collective capacity of 375 beds have become functional in Worli area in Mumbai.

Additionally, the bed capacity of the dedicated COVID-19 health centre in the National Sports Complex is being expanded to 800 beds from 500, the Mumbai civic body said in a release on Monday.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray virtually inaugurated the two new COVID-19 centres with the collective capacity of 375 beds in Worli, it said.

Of the two, a 150-bed dedicated COVID-19Health Centre is located at the Nehru Centre while a 225-bed COVID-19 Care Center is located at Poddar Hospital.

The civic body said the bed capacity of the dedicated COVID-19 health centre in the National Sports Complex is being augmented to 800 beds from 500 beds.

Once completed, a total of 1,175 beds will become available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The civic body said 70 per cent of the total beds have oxygen supply facility.

Of the 5,27,119 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as of Monday, 90,267 are active cases, as per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)