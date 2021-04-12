Left Menu

50 pc beds in all Jharkhand hospitals to be reserved for COVID-19 patients

Jharkhand Health Secretary KK Soan on Monday directed deputy commissioners of all districts to reserve at least 50 per cent beds of their capacity in hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:11 IST
50 pc beds in all Jharkhand hospitals to be reserved for COVID-19 patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Health Secretary KK Soan on Monday directed deputy commissioners of all districts to reserve at least 50 per cent beds of their capacity in hospitals for COVID-19 patients. According to an official release, all deputy commissioners are instructed to have meetings with private hospitals in their respective districts and come up with detailed action plans.

State Health Minister Banna Gupta held an emergency meeting with the health secretary over the COVID-19 situation after which the decision was taken. The health secretary has also directed all private hospitals to ensure priority of COVID-19 patients treatment.

In wake of the increasing number of coronavirus patients further leading to the shortage of beds both in the government and private hospitals in the state, the administration took the decision to combat the situation. Jharkhand witnessed a total of 1,640 new cases on Monday. Presently, there are a total number of 13,933 positive cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's new outreach strategy in Bengal

By Kumar Gaurav With the election campaign in West Bengal for the rest of the four phases in full swing, Bharatiya Janata Party has planned many programmes including rallies and roadshows as part of its reach out to people.Sources said as p...

Punjab Kings beat RR by 4 runs

Sanju Samsons magnificent 119 went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in their IPL match here on Monday. Put in to bat, Punjab Kings made 221 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here...

G7 condemns 'threatening' Russian troop build-up near Ukraine

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations, including the United States, Britain and France, have condemned an increase in Russian troop numbers near its border with Ukraine and in the Russian-occupied region of Crimea.These large-scale...

Delhi minister launches ‘missed call number’ service to help people get govt schemes benefits

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday launched missed call number service to connect people to the Delhi Other Backward Class Commission so that they can avail the benefits of various government schemes, a statement sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021