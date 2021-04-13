Left Menu

S.Korea considers use of COVID-19 self-test kits amid fourth wave fears

But some local government chiefs and experts have highlighted the need for the use of self-test kits as a supplementary tool in recent weeks amid fears of a potential fourth wave of outbreaks of COVID-19. Oh Se-hoon, who became mayor of the capital Seoul following last week's special election, called on the drug safety ministry to approve those kits to be used at homes, restaurants, shops and religious facilities as a quick and easy device to detect possible infections.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:11 IST
S.Korea considers use of COVID-19 self-test kits amid fourth wave fears
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

South Korea's health authorities said on Tuesday they would consider the use of coronavirus self-test kits despite their relatively low accuracy after the new mayor of Seoul called for their approval.

The government had been reluctant to allow self-test kits, citing their lower accuracy than industry-standard PCR tests and specialist-administered rapid tests which are already in place. The possibility of false negatives is higher, authorities say, as a high viral load in the nasal passageways is often essential to secure a reliable result. But some local government chiefs and experts have highlighted the need for the use of self-test kits as a supplementary tool in recent weeks amid fears of a potential fourth wave of outbreaks of COVID-19.

Oh Se-hoon, who became mayor of the capital Seoul following last week's special election, called on the drug safety ministry to approve those kits to be used at homes, restaurants, shops, and religious facilities as a quick and easy device to detect possible infections. Oh had blamed the government for failing to contain the third wave of COVID-19 and reduce the hardships of small business owners by sticking to ineffective distancing curbs.

"It is burdensome to maintain the anti-virus system as it is. We need to try new ideas and change our way of thinking," Oh said at a cabinet meeting, the first he has attended since taking office. "I urge the drug safety ministry to approve the use of self-test kits shortly."

Drug Safety Minister Kim Gang-lip said the kits might be helpful if used on a limited basis, but the current rules allow products with 90% accuracy - compared with 98% accuracy proven by PCR tests. "I expect to make good use of the kits which have a positive aspect as a supplementary tool ... if you bear their side effect in mind sufficiently," Kim said in response at the cabinet meeting, promising to speed up the evaluation process.

The discussions came as South Korea struggles with a surge in cluster infections, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area, prompting authorities to reimpose a ban on nightclubs, karaoke bars, and other nightly entertainment facilities, which came into effect on Monday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 542 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, marking a slight fall due to fewer tests during the weekend after the daily tally soared above 600 for six straight days.

Total infections in South Korea stand at 110,688 since the pandemic began, with 1,775 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to provide incentives to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to ramp up production: FICCI

There is a need to roll out incentives for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to help them ramp up production in a bid to cater to the rising demand across the country, industry body FICCI said on Tuesday.The government also needs to give provi...

India Open: Carolina Marin and Kento Momota top entries for closed-door tournament

Rio Olympics champion Carolina Marin and World No.1 Kento Momota spearhead the list of top international entries at the much-anticipated India Open 2021 which will be conducted behind closed doors at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi f...

Great Lakes Region ‘on the right track’ to tackling political and other challenges

Governments and people across the 13 nations continue to show resilience and determination in the face of the global crisis, he said, while congratulating those who have begun vaccinations through the global solidarity initiative, COVAX.The...

Denmark charges another six, from US, UK, over tax fraud scheme

Denmarks state prosecutor said on Tuesday it had charged six people from the United States and Britain with defrauding Danish tax authorities of more than 1.1 billion crowns 176 million in a sham trading scheme. The charges against three U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021