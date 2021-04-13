Left Menu

German government seeks law change to take back pandemic control from states

With infections rising rapidly in some areas, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is pressing for a change to the Infection Protection Act to enable Berlin to enforce restrictions under certain scenarios. According to the draft law presented to the cabinet on Tuesday, a mandatory nationwide "emergency brake" will be introduced if the number of new infections per 100,000 residents in a district or city exceeds 100 for three consecutive days within a week, according to the source.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:18 IST
German government seeks law change to take back pandemic control from states
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's federal government will ask parliament for temporary powers to enforce a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, after several regions failed to impose agreed curbs to bring a third wave of the pandemic under control, a government source said. With infections rising rapidly in some areas, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is pressing for a change to the Infection Protection Act to enable Berlin to enforce restrictions under certain scenarios.

According to the draft law presented to the cabinet on Tuesday, a mandatory nationwide "emergency brake" will be introduced if the number of new infections per 100,000 residents in a district or city exceeds 100 for three consecutive days within a week, according to the source. This includes curfews between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., as well as limiting private gatherings to one household plus one other person.

All but essential shops will be required to close, while the opening of cultural and recreational facilities such as theatres, museums and zoos will be prohibited. Schools will have to return to distance learning if the virus incidence rises above 200 per 100,000 for three consecutive days.

The bill must now be approved by the lower and upper houses of parliament. The change to the law will only apply until June 30. Germany is grappling with a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus and Merkel and several regional leaders have called for tougher curbs to prevent the health system from becoming overwhelmed, while the country tries to vaccinate more people.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 10,810 and the death toll increased by 294, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed. The seven-day virus incidence per 100,000 rose to 140.9 from 136.4 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries

With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clear...

AirAsia India extends partnership with Airbus arm NAVBLUE

Budget carrier AirAsia India has extended its partnership with European aviation major Airbus flight operations software subsidiary, NAVBLUE, the airline said on Tuesday.AirAsia India is a NAVBLUE customer since it started operations in 201...

Austria's health minister resigns, saying he's overworked

Austrias health minister announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying that he couldnt continue in the gruelling job of helping lead the countrys coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems caused by overwork.Rudolf A...

EXCLUSIVE-Insurance startup Clearcover raises $200 mln from Eldridge, others at $1 bln valuation

Clearcover has raised 200 million in fresh capital as part of a late-stage financing round led by Eldridge, the investment firm helmed by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly, the digital car-insurance startup will announce on Tuesday.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021