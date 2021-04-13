Left Menu

Thailand records more than 900 cases for third day in a row

Thailand recorded a third day in a row with more than 900 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as thousands of people swarmed to beaches on the first day of a long national holiday despite warnings from health officials.Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong, director-general of Disease Control Department, warned that possible lockdowns will be implemented next week when people return to the cities after the traditional New Year festival, known as Songkran.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:41 IST
Thailand records more than 900 cases for third day in a row

Thailand recorded a third day in a row with more than 900 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as thousands of people swarmed to beaches on the first day of a long national holiday despite warnings from health officials.

Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong, director-general of Disease Control Department, warned that possible lockdowns will be implemented next week when people return to the cities after the traditional New Year festival, known as Songkran. He said the government will implement a work-from-home order for all public services after the holiday.

The government reported 965 new cases Tuesday to bring the totals since the pandemic began to 34,575 infections and 97 deaths. More than 6,000 of those cases have been recorded since April 1, when the new surge erupted in nightclubs and bars in a central Bangkok.

“The situation is still worrisome; more measures are to come,'' Opas said at a daily briefing. He ruled out a general lockdown, but said the Health Ministry was mulling targeted ones in high risk areas. The government has already ordered a shut down of all bars and entertainment places in Bangkok and 40 other provinces, but has not barred travel between Thailand's 77 provinces.

Many provincial governors, however, have taken their own steps and regulated access to 37 of provinces — including mandatory two week quarantines for visitors in some places.

Millions of Thais have traveling around the country — often from urban areas to rural villages — for the Songkran festival. At beaches in eastern Chonburi province, thousands of people had gathered Tuesday to enjoy the first official day of the holiday.

Health experts said this third major surge to hit the country was proving more difficult to control as it was mostly a variant of the virus first found in the U.K. and has mostly affected younger people because it broke out at nightclubs and bars.

Because Thailand has a mandatory hospitalization rule for all positive cases, the surge has also created a shortage of beds. Opas said that problem had been addressed with 30,000 beds now available in hospitals and field facilities.

Thailand has so far successfully managed the pandemic by closing the country to nearly all international travel for more than a year. It had hoped to start bringing back tourists from July with a phased opening of the country to vaccinated travelers.

Thailand's own vaccination drive has gotten off to a slow start, with just 505,215 people getting a first shot and 73,317 a second.

So far, Thailand has been using a relatively small supply of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, until a local plant can start producing and distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine mid-year. Even then, Thailand has ordered enough doses for about half the 60 million people living here, and there is still no clear timetable for the general public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Simplified treatment for cause of sight loss offers eye-opening savings for hospitals

Simplifying a surgical technique to treat one of the important causes of sight loss around the world could deliver major savings for eye hospitals and help bring the treatment to more patients, according to a new study conducted jointly by ...

Rishikesh: Days after testing positive for COVID-19, Akhada Parishad president shifted to AIIMS

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, an official said on Tuesday.Giri was shifted to the emergency ...

Hey Siri, when is Apple's next event? April 20

Siri, Apple Incs virtual assistant, might have spilled the beans by telling users on Tuesday that the iPhone maker is going to host a special event on April 20. Siri, who is proficient at stone walling curious Apple fans quizzing it about n...

UPDATE 1-Russia must end Ukraine military build-up, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraines borders, ahead of an emergency meeting of allied foreign and defense ministers.Ukraines Foreign Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021